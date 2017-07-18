Homeless woman charged with smashing windows to 7 businesses - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Homeless woman charged with smashing windows to 7 businesses

Jessica Lynn West, 25 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Jessica Lynn West, 25 (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

25-year-old Jessica Lynn West is being held on a $10,000 bond, charged with criminal mischief, accused of smashing windows that belonged to seven different businesses with a brick.

When police took her into custody, West said she was homeless and no one would help her, so she picked up a brick and started smashing windows.

Officers observed damage to all seven businesses.

