Peggy Sue’s Dance Party live concert on July 29, 2017

July 14, 2017 was the 60th anniversary of the Buddy Holly hit single Peggy Sue, and now Peggy Sue Gerron is ready to tell her fans the story with her band Peggy Sue’s Dance Party.

On Saturday, July 29, 2017 the band will be playing at the Clarion Hotel and Conference Center at 3201 South Loop 289. The concert will feature Peggy Sue live, in person, 1950's and 60's rock and roll dance, live band, cash bar, Buddy Holly's 1958 Chevy Impala and various classic car clubs showing off their cars.

The doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. and will last until 10 p.m., but seating is limited.

You can get your tickets at the door or you can call 888-407-3363. Tickets are $25 and all ages are welcome. For more information go to PeggySuesDanceParty.com.

Part of the proceeds benefits Meals on Wheels.

