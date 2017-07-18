Trinity Christian volleyball host Team USA Women's Volleyball Coordinator

The three time defending state champion, Trinity Christian volleyball is learning from the best for the next 4 days.
After seven years of coaching the boy's basketball team at Valley, Shawn Harrison has made a move and is the new boys hoop coach at O'Donnell.
Former Red Raider and current Kansas City Chief, Patrick Mahomes returned to Lubbock for the first time since the 2017 NFL Draft.
Lubbock's David Bolen wins the 89th West Texas Amateur by a nine-shot victory at his home course at Lubbock Country Club.
