Trinity Christian volleyball host Team USA Women's Volleyball Coordinator

The three time defending state champion, Trinity Christian volleyball is learning from the best for the next 4 days.

As the Lady Lions participate in a team training camp with the Gold Metal Squared program and Joe Trinsey of Team USA.

Coach Trinsey is the Technical Coordinator for the U.S. Women's National Volleyball Team since 2013, and under his tenure, the program has achieved an overall record of 119-23, winning their first-ever World Championship in 2014, and bringing home a bronze medal from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

"Volleyball definitely started on the West Coast, but I think Texans if they're going to do it, they're going to do it big," said Coach Trinsey. "I think they just take such pride in their sports and obviously there's a huge population, so with such a big emphasis on sports that I think once they got a hold of volleyball they're like okay now we're going to be the best at volleyball."

The Lady Lions have won the state championship the past three years with a record of 111-7 and look to continue their winning ways.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.