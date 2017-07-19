Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Quaker & 40th Street

A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Quaker Avenue and 40th Street.

It happened around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

Two pedestrians were crossing Quaker eastbound at 40th Street when one of them was struck by a Chevy Tahoe headed northbound on Quaker.

The victim is a male in his early 20s. His friend was not injured.

LPD accident investigators were called to the scene. Northbound lanes of Quaker were closed in this area overnight.

