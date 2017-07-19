Pedestrian struck by vehicle at Quaker & 40th Street

President Donald Trump had a second, previously undisclosed conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a summit it Germany.
Two GOP senators sealed the measure's doom late Monday when each announced they would vote "no" in an initial, critical vote that had been expected as soon as next week.
A lawyer for a Russian developer says a U.S.-based employee of the company was the eighth person at a Trump Tower meeting brokered by Donald Trump Jr. during the campaign.
A pedestrian has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle at Quaker Avenue and 40th Street.
Authorities have released no details about what led to the shooting of Justine Damond, a meditation teacher and bride-to-be who was killed late Saturday by an officer who reportedly fired his weapon from the passenger seat of a squad car.
