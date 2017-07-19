Regional mayors meet in Lubbock, strategize behind closed doors - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Regional mayors meet in Lubbock, strategize behind closed doors

City of Odessa Mayor David Turner is escorted by city of Lubbock staff today's closed door strategy meeting of area mayors. (Source: KCBD) City of Odessa Mayor David Turner is escorted by city of Lubbock staff today's closed door strategy meeting of area mayors. (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Mayors from Big Spring, Midland, Odessa, Abilene and San Angelo are gathered today for a closed meeting hosted by Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson to discuss "common goals and issues for their communities," according to a press release from the City of Lubbock.

The closed-door meeting started at 10 a.m. at the Texas Tech Club on the east side of Jones/AT&T Stadium. KCBD requested access to the meeting but was told by City of Lubbock PIO Ben Lawson, "today's meeting is not an open meeting."

Lubbock resident Lisa Sawyer tells KCBD she asked to attend the meeting but was told it was only a luncheon and the public is not invited.

"I thought it was very interesting that they were having this meeting at the beginning of the Special Session and I wanted to hear their opinions and strategies about property tax reform," said Sawyer.

The meeting is scheduled to end with a media availability at 3 p.m. KCBD will attend.

