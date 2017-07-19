Tickets available for breakfast with TTU Head Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury in August

The Lubbock Chamber of Commerce will host its 2017 Texas Tech Football Kickoff Breakfast on Wed., Aug. 30, at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

The event begins with the serving lines opening at 6:45 a.m. and the program beginning at 7 a.m. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be in attendance at the breakfast.

Tickets are $45. Chamber members get a discounted price of $35. Tables of eight may be purchased for $400 and $550 (this price includes sponsor recognition benefits). Tickets, tables and sponsorships are still available. Register online at LubbockChamber.com or call (806) 761-7000. Registration deadline is noon on Fri., Aug. 25.

