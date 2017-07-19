Pete’s Pigskin Previews, every night at 6 & 10 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pete’s Pigskin Previews, every night at 6 & 10

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

With the high school football season fast approaching, Pete's Pigskin Previews begins a two-a-day run of looking at your towns and your teams every night on the news at 6 and 10.

I'll start with six-man and move all the way through to Class 6A. We will also have some live Pigskin Previews on our Community Coverage Tour in August.

In all, we will spotlight over 70 of our area teams as they begin the gridiron grind for the 2017 season.

Here's a list of the first few schools I will be looking at.

Pete's Pigskin Previews - Schedule

Wednesday:

Lubbock Titans at 6
Jayton Jaybirds at 10

Thursday:

Patton Springs Rangers at 6
Guthrie Jaguars at 10

Friday:

Southland Eagles at 6
Motley County Matadors at 10

Saturday:

Wilson Mustangs at 6
Petersburg Buffaloes at 10

Sunday:

Amherst Bulldogs at 6

Monday:

Lazbuddie Longhorns at 6
Cotton Center Elks at 10

Don't forget to enter the Exciting Tough Talk Contest. Enter your guess for the number of times high school coaches will say four words, including tough and exciting during their previews.

Your last chance to enter is Friday, July 21.

You can enter here: https://kcbd.pgtb.me/GFnh8B

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • From sports star to inmate: OJ Simpson to plead for parole

    From sports star to inmate: OJ Simpson to plead for parole

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:48:06 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:40:48 GMT
    Decades after dazzling sports fans and movie audiences, an aging O.J. Simpson will ask for parole after spending more than eight years in a remote Nevada prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.
    Decades after dazzling sports fans and movie audiences, an aging O.J. Simpson will ask for parole after spending more than eight years in a remote Nevada prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

  • Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans

    Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:32:06 GMT
    Coach Dooley Appleton (Source: KCBD Video)Coach Dooley Appleton (Source: KCBD Video)

    The Lubbock Titans went 6-6 last year and made the Regional Quarterfinals. With a good core of Seniors this season, these home schoolers have high hopes under Dooley Appleton, who enters his 5th year as the Titans Head Coach.

    The Lubbock Titans went 6-6 last year and made the Regional Quarterfinals. With a good core of Seniors this season, these home schoolers have high hopes under Dooley Appleton, who enters his 5th year as the Titans Head Coach.

  • Second-straight year a Red Raider has been on the watch list

    Shimonek named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

    Shimonek named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:52:42 GMT
    Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)

    Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

    Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

    •   
Powered by Frankly