Pete’s Pigskin Previews, every night at 6 & 10

The Lubbock Titans went 6-6 last year and made the Regional Quarterfinals. With a good core of Seniors this season, these home schoolers have high hopes under Dooley Appleton, who enters his 5th year as the Titans Head Coach.
The Lubbock Titans went 6-6 last year and made the Regional Quarterfinals. With a good core of Seniors this season, these home schoolers have high hopes under Dooley Appleton, who enters his 5th year as the Titans Head Coach.
Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.
With the high school football season fast approaching, Pete's Pigskin Previews begins a two-a-day run of looking at your towns and your teams every night on the news at 6 and 10.
With the high school football season fast approaching, Pete's Pigskin Previews begins a two-a-day run of looking at your towns and your teams every night on the news at 6 and 10.
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.
The passenger on the two-person helicopter was Shane McMahon, the on-screen commissioner of WWE's SmackDown Live and son of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Neither person was hurt in the crash.