Pete’s Pigskin Previews, every night at 6 & 10

With the high school football season fast approaching, Pete's Pigskin Previews begins a two-a-day run of looking at your towns and your teams every night on the news at 6 and 10.

I'll start with six-man and move all the way through to Class 6A. We will also have some live Pigskin Previews on our Community Coverage Tour in August.

In all, we will spotlight over 70 of our area teams as they begin the gridiron grind for the 2017 season.

Here's a list of the first few schools I will be looking at.

Pete's Pigskin Previews - Schedule

Wednesday:

Lubbock Titans at 6

Jayton Jaybirds at 10

Thursday:

Patton Springs Rangers at 6

Guthrie Jaguars at 10

Friday:

Southland Eagles at 6

Motley County Matadors at 10

Saturday:

Wilson Mustangs at 6

Petersburg Buffaloes at 10

Sunday:

Amherst Bulldogs at 6

Monday:

Lazbuddie Longhorns at 6

Cotton Center Elks at 10

Don't forget to enter the Exciting Tough Talk Contest. Enter your guess for the number of times high school coaches will say four words, including tough and exciting during their previews.

Your last chance to enter is Friday, July 21.

You can enter here: https://kcbd.pgtb.me/GFnh8B

