Shimonek named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Second-straight year a Red Raider has been on the watch list

Shimonek named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Connect
Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video) Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)
Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Photo) Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Photo)
Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Photo) Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Photo)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

In limited action last season, Shimonek completed 38-of-58 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns, with just one interception.

In 2016, Shimonek's breakout performance was against Kansas when Patrick Mahomes left early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Shimonek entered the game with Texas Tech ahead 28-19 and proceeded to rack up 271 yards and four touchdowns through the air as Tech rolled the Jayhawks 55-19.

The last Red Raider to win the Johnny Unitas Award was Graham Harrell in 2008. Shimonek's appearance on the watch list marks the second-straight year a Red Raider has been named, as Mahomes made the list a year ago.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • From sports star to inmate: OJ Simpson to plead for parole

    From sports star to inmate: OJ Simpson to plead for parole

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:48:06 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:40 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:40:48 GMT
    Decades after dazzling sports fans and movie audiences, an aging O.J. Simpson will ask for parole after spending more than eight years in a remote Nevada prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.
    Decades after dazzling sports fans and movie audiences, an aging O.J. Simpson will ask for parole after spending more than eight years in a remote Nevada prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

  • Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans

    Pigskin Preview: Lubbock Titans

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 7:32 PM EDT2017-07-19 23:32:06 GMT
    Coach Dooley Appleton (Source: KCBD Video)Coach Dooley Appleton (Source: KCBD Video)

    The Lubbock Titans went 6-6 last year and made the Regional Quarterfinals. With a good core of Seniors this season, these home schoolers have high hopes under Dooley Appleton, who enters his 5th year as the Titans Head Coach.

    The Lubbock Titans went 6-6 last year and made the Regional Quarterfinals. With a good core of Seniors this season, these home schoolers have high hopes under Dooley Appleton, who enters his 5th year as the Titans Head Coach.

  • Second-straight year a Red Raider has been on the watch list

    Shimonek named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

    Shimonek named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 6:52 PM EDT2017-07-19 22:52:42 GMT
    Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)Nic Shimonek (Source: KCBD Video)

    Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

    Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

    •   
Powered by Frankly