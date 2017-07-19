Shimonek named to Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

Second-straight year a Red Raider has been on the watch list

Texas Tech senior quarterback Nic Shimonek has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Watch List.

In limited action last season, Shimonek completed 38-of-58 passes for 464 yards and six touchdowns, with just one interception.

In 2016, Shimonek's breakout performance was against Kansas when Patrick Mahomes left early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury. Shimonek entered the game with Texas Tech ahead 28-19 and proceeded to rack up 271 yards and four touchdowns through the air as Tech rolled the Jayhawks 55-19.

The last Red Raider to win the Johnny Unitas Award was Graham Harrell in 2008. Shimonek's appearance on the watch list marks the second-straight year a Red Raider has been named, as Mahomes made the list a year ago.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.