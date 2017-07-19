Woman, adoptive son charged with prohibited sexual conduct with - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Woman, adoptive son charged with prohibited sexual conduct with a relative

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Ashley Liford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Ashley Liford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
Matthew Liford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Matthew Liford (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

An 18-year-old man and his 36-year-old adoptive mother have been indicted by a grand jury on charges of knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other. They are both being held in the Lubbock County Detention Center, each on a $100,000 bond.

Ashley Liford, 36, and Matthew Liford, 18, are both charged with prohibited sexual conduct with a relative. Matthew has also been charged with a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child.

Matthew Liford is accused of punching his 6-week-old baby on June 6, 2017, sending the child to the emergency room. The child had a fractured skull, bruising on her face, and bleeding in her brain and eye. 

During the investigation, they discovered that Matthew's adoptive mother Ashley is also the mother of his child.

Court documents show Matthew and Ashley have two children together.

There are additional charges against Ashley from October 2016 for second degree felony count of sexual assault of a child. Court documents show that Matthew was 16 years old when she and Matthew had their first child.

Reports say the children are currently in foster care.

