Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team pulls Jeep from Lake Alan Henry - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team pulls Jeep from Lake Alan Henry

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue) (Source: Lubbock Fire Rescue)
GARZA COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team helped Garza County Sheriffs office today at Lake Alan Henry to remove a vehicle from the lake.

The vehicle was in about 10-15 feet of water at the main boat ramp.

LFR dive team connected cables to the vehicle so it could be removed from the lake by a wrecker.

There is no word on how the Jeep ended up in the water or if any serious injuries were reported.

