Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team pulls Jeep from Lake Alan Henry

The Russian lawyer who met with President Donald Trump's eldest son during the election campaign says she's ready to testify before the U.S. Senate.
An Australian woman's death late Saturday night in an alley behind her southwest Minneapolis home sparked anger and a demand for answers both in the city and in her home country.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.
The conversation came hours after Trump and Putin's first official face-to-face meeting on July 7, which was originally scheduled to last just half an hour but stretched on for more than two.
