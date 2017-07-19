Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team pulls Jeep from Lake Alan Henry

The Lubbock Fire Rescue dive team helped Garza County Sheriffs office today at Lake Alan Henry to remove a vehicle from the lake.

The vehicle was in about 10-15 feet of water at the main boat ramp.

LFR dive team connected cables to the vehicle so it could be removed from the lake by a wrecker.

There is no word on how the Jeep ended up in the water or if any serious injuries were reported.

