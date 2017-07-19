Pigskin Preview: Jayton Jaybirds

The Jayton Jaybirds return three starters on both sides of the ball from a team that went 10-2 and made the area round of the playoffs a year ago.

Head Coach Josh Stanaland says his teams is ready to go.

"We're fired up. The kids have been working really hard to get to that level. To be able to win 10 games just creates hunger. The way the kids are working there is a lot of hunger and desire there."

Jayton once again hosts the annual Jayton Gridiron Classic featuring great six-man action from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2. Jayton will play Hermleigh, but the marquee matchup is Happy, No. 1 in 1AD1 vs. Richland Spring, No. 1 in 1AD2 at 8 p.m. Saturday Sept. 2.

Jayton has some tough non-district games, including Whitharral, Aspermont and Rotan. The Jaybirds are eying a run at the District title, but they know they have to get through Guthrie.

Jayton is a terrific community and Coach Stanaland says he is so blessed to reside and coach there.

"It's a special place. In my opinion, there is nowhere better than Jayton. One of the mottos of the town is Jayton is a place where pride makes a difference. We truly see that. We don't have a lot of kids, but everyone of them play. They are out there working and it's awesome."

