2-year-old from Kress in Pediatric ICU for rattlesnake bite

A toddler from Kress is in the Pediatric ICU at Covenant Children's Hospital here in Lubbock after she was bitten by a rattlesnake in her back yard.

The 2-year-old is said to be in fair condition after being bitten on Tuesday night.

She was taken to Covenant Hospital in Plainview before being brought to Lubbock on Wednesday.

So far, the girl has received 10 vials of antivenom to treat the bite.

