Team Texas Blasters heads to Nationals

Team Texas Blasters is a 12 year-old and under girls fast pitch softball team who is looking to shake things up in Dallas at the ASA Nationals.
The Jayton Jaybirds return three starters on both sides of the ball from a team that went 10-2 and made the area round of the playoffs a year ago.
Organizers decided to shut down for the day to keep surfers safe.
The Lubbock Titans went 6-6 last year and made the Regional Quarterfinals. With a good core of Seniors this season, these home schoolers have high hopes under Dooley Appleton, who enters his 5th year as the Titans Head Coach.
