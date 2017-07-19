Team Texas Blasters heads to Nationals

Team Texas Blasters is a 12 year-old and under girls fast pitch softball team who is looking to shake things up in Dallas at the ASA Nationals.

Team Texas Blasters are 62-15 after qualifying for nationals in the ASA tournament in Wichita Falls. The team has 13 girls on the roster and 9 of them are from Lubbock.

Head Coach Bobby Drum says his team has battled it out this season and he expects them to do the same in Dallas.

