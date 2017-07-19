Temps edging higher on Thursday

Another day of heat for the South Plains, mixed with some higher than normal humidity levels.

Wednesday that combination created scattered showers in the southwest South Plains. On Thursday, the chances of additional showers will be lower across the area. The next opportunity for rain will begin on Sunday and extend into early next week.

Daytime temperatures will be climbing over the next three days with highs in the 90s for all of the South Plains. For Lubbock, you can expect highs in the mid 90s Thursday and from 96-98 degrees on Friday and Saturday. By Sunday, temps will start slipping lower with readings back in the low 90s and that chance of rain returning the to forecast.

