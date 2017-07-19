Lubbock bicycle rider seriously injured by pickup that veered in - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock bicycle rider seriously injured by pickup that veered into lane

By Caitlyn Nix, News Reporter
Connect
(Source KCBD) (Source KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

A group of 24 cyclists were riding on East County Road 7100, when a gray GMC pickup swerved across the yellow line into the biker's lane, leaving the cyclist closest to the truck with no option but to swerve to avoid getting hit.

"As they came across, I just kind of moved out of the way to miss the mirror and that just caused enough havoc behind me that three other riders went down. One seriously hurt," said Andrew Lamming.

The driver did not stop to help after the accident, forcing Andrew and the other riders to run and get a vehicle to take one of them to the hospital.

That left Andrew wondering what caused the driver of the pickup to swerve into their lane, hoping it wasn't intentional.

"I'll give the person the benefit of the doubt. I hope that no one ever wants to hurt a rider, or fellow person on the road," Lamming said.

While the crash won't keep him from riding again, he is feeling thinking a lot more about safety when he is out.

"It makes me think a little bit, especially because I have a friend who is pretty badly hurt because of it," Lamming said.

Bike safety has been an important topic of discussion in Lubbock recently. The city has even added new bike lines on Broadway to help keep our cyclists safe.

Andrew believes something similar could be done in the county on the route they ride so often.

"Make this a designated recreational route or something of that nature, just to let motorists know that you're probably gonna see bikes on the road."

The accident was captured by a GoPro worn by one of the riders.

They weren't able to see the plates from the GMC pickup, but they are hoping that the video will raise awareness about bicycle safety.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Lubbock bicycle rider seriously injured by pickup that veered into lane

    Lubbock bicycle rider seriously injured by pickup that veered into lane

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:42:28 GMT
    (Source KCBD)(Source KCBD)

    A group of 24 cyclists were riding on East County Road 7100, when a gray GMC pickup swerved across the yellow line into the biker's lane, leaving the cyclist closest to the truck with no option but to swerve to avoid getting hit.

    A group of 24 cyclists were riding on East County Road 7100, when a gray GMC pickup swerved across the yellow line into the biker's lane, leaving the cyclist closest to the truck with no option but to swerve to avoid getting hit.

  • From sports star to inmate: OJ Simpson to plead for parole

    From sports star to inmate: OJ Simpson to plead for parole

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 2:48 PM EDT2017-07-19 18:48:06 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:41:16 GMT
    Decades after dazzling sports fans and movie audiences, an aging O.J. Simpson will ask for parole after spending more than eight years in a remote Nevada prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.
    Decades after dazzling sports fans and movie audiences, an aging O.J. Simpson will ask for parole after spending more than eight years in a remote Nevada prison for armed robbery and assault with a weapon.

  • Trump exhorts Senate anew to rid US of Obamacare

    Trump exhorts Senate anew to rid US of Obamacare

    Wednesday, July 19 2017 4:57 AM EDT2017-07-19 08:57:35 GMT
    Wednesday, July 19 2017 11:40 PM EDT2017-07-20 03:40:28 GMT

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.

    Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.

    •   
Powered by Frankly