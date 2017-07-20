Paying It Forward to the Lubbock Red Cross 7/19

This week Jenna and the team from WesTex Federal Credit Union headed out to the local Red Cross office with a collection of what they call "survival kits" - hygiene products, pillows and blankets.
The Red Cross helps fire and disaster victims in our community and beyond, including recent fire victims in Anton.
DONATE: American Red Cross (Lubbock)
If you would like to nominate someone for Pay it Forward, visit kcbd.com/pif
