Paying It Forward to the Lubbock Red Cross 7/19

This week Jenna and the team from WesTex Federal Credit Union headed out to the local Red Cross office with a collection of what they call "survival kits" - hygiene products, pillows and blankets.

The Red Cross helps fire and disaster victims in our community and beyond, including recent fire victims in Anton.

DONATE: American Red Cross (Lubbock)

