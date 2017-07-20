Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire in central Lubbock - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire in central Lubbock

By Jenna Siffringer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Crews were called out to the scene of a house fire at 24th Street and Avenue U around 4:30 Thursday morning.

This is a vacant home. LFR says the fire was contained to one room. 

The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene to investigate. 

No injuries were reported. 

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved. 

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • GOP senators in last-ditch try to rescue health care bill

    GOP senators in last-ditch try to rescue health care bill

    Thursday, July 20 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-07-20 08:08:06 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:52 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:52:02 GMT

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

    Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.

  • Trump's critique of Sessions reflects long-held frustrations

    Trump's critique of Sessions reflects long-held frustrations

    Thursday, July 20 2017 3:37 AM EDT2017-07-20 07:37:58 GMT
    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:50:27 GMT

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

    Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.

  • Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire in central Lubbock

    Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire in central Lubbock

    Thursday, July 20 2017 9:36 AM EDT2017-07-20 13:36:09 GMT
    (Source: KCBD)(Source: KCBD)

    Crews are on the scene of a fire at 24th Street and Avenue U.  Scanner traffic indicates this is possibly a vacant, single-story home. We're also hearing emergency crews received several calls from people nearby who are worried the fire could spread to their homes. There is heavy damage to the outside of the building. The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.  KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. ...

    Crews are on the scene of a fire at 24th Street and Avenue U.  Scanner traffic indicates this is possibly a vacant, single-story home. We're also hearing emergency crews received several calls from people nearby who are worried the fire could spread to their homes. There is heavy damage to the outside of the building. The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.  KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. ...

    •   
Powered by Frankly