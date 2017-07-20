Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire in central Lubbock

Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Crews are on the scene of a fire at 24th Street and Avenue U. Scanner traffic indicates this is possibly a vacant, single-story home. We're also hearing emergency crews received several calls from people nearby who are worried the fire could spread to their homes. There is heavy damage to the outside of the building. The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene. KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. ...
Crews are on the scene of a fire at 24th Street and Avenue U. Scanner traffic indicates this is possibly a vacant, single-story home. We're also hearing emergency crews received several calls from people nearby who are worried the fire could spread to their homes. There is heavy damage to the outside of the building. The Fire Marshal has been called to the scene. KCBD has a crew on the scene and we will continue to update this story as we receive more information. ...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced late Tuesday that the vote would occur early next week, but several GOP senators have already come out in opposition to the move.
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.
Pastor Daniel Villarreal Jr. posted on Facebook, with the hashtag #PrayersFromEveryNation as his wife is suffering from a very rare disorder called HELLP Syndrome.