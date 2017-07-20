Fire Marshal investigating early morning fire as arson

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a house fire at 24th Street and Avenue U around 4:30 Thursday morning.

LFR says the fire was contained to the back bedroom. The home was vacant.

The Fire Marshal’s office says the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it is being investigated as arson.

No injuries were reported.

