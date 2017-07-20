WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson parole hearing at Noon - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

WATCH LIVE: O.J. Simpson parole hearing at Noon

Posted by KCBD Staff
(NBC) -

The Nevada Parole Board convenes to decide whether O.J. Simpson will be released from prison. Simpson is currently serving a 33-year sentence for robbing sports memorabilia dealers in 2008. The hearing is expected to begin at Noon.

