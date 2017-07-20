Terry County: Water safe, but please conserve until water line repaired

According to officials with Terry County, during the Brownfield City Council meeting this morning the Water Superintendent said that Brownfield city water is in an emergency state due to the main line from CRMWA being damaged north of Meadow by a fiber optic contractor.

Officials want to make sure residents know the water is completely safe to drink and use. They just ask to stop watering yards, filling pools and washing cars.

Anything outside of drinking, bathing, cooking and washing of cloths needs to be stopped for the next 3 to 4 days while the CRMWA line is being repaired.

