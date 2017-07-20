Water usage restrictions for Brownfield lifted, water main repai - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Water usage restrictions for Brownfield lifted, water main repaired

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
TERRY COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

The water usage restrictions for the city of Brownfield have been lifted and the main water line for the city has been repaired.

According to city officials, residents may resume normal usage immediately. The water has passed quality control testing and the water reserves have been replenished.

The main water line to the city was damaged by a fiber optic contractor just north of Meadow.

