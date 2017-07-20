Twisted Root hosts fundraiser to benefit Texas South Plains Honor Flight

Twisted Root will be hosting a fundraiser for the Texas South Plains Honor Flight donating a portion of proceeds to the Honor Flight for every person who mentions the Honor Flight at Check out on August 8, 2017.

The restaurant is located at 116 W. Loop 289 and is open from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

They will have a booth outside the restaurant accepting donations.

The Texas South Plains Honor Flight Committee is a non-profit group of volunteers dedicated to honoring the service of area Veterans with a three day trip to Washington DC to see their war memorials.

