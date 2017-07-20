TTU System Chief of Staff Brandon Lipps Appointed to USDA

Provided by Texas Tech University

The Texas Tech University System Chief of Staff has been selected to serve the nation and lead the Food and Nutrition Service at the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced yesterday (July 19) the appointment of Brandon Lipps, Texas Tech University alumnus, as the Administrator of the Food and Nutrition Service at the USDA and also as the Acting Deputy Under Secretary of Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services until the Senate confirms a permanent, presidentially-nominated appointee.

The FNS administrates 15 federal nutrition assistance programs including WIC, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and school meals.

Lipps served three years as chief of staff for the Office of the Chancellor at the TTU System where he worked closely with Chancellor Robert Duncan in developing policy initiatives, identifying strategic priorities and executing plans to achieve the chancellor's goals across the system.

"Our motto at the Texas Tech University System is ‘From Here, It's Possible,' and Brandon is a true embodiment of that," said Duncan. "He has unrivaled dedication in all he does, with the skills and leadership qualities to match. I have no doubt he will serve our nation well."

This appointment marks Lipps' return to federal agriculture services. Prior to joining the TTU System, Lipps served as Counsel and Senior Professional Staff for the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture.

"I am honored that Secretary Perdue has the confidence in me to serve in this capacity. I look forward to what we can accomplish and the impact we can have across the country," said Lipps. "I also want to thank Chancellor Duncan and the Texas Tech University System for the opportunity to serve my alma mater. The future is bright for the system and I am proud to have been part of it."

Lipps is an alumnus of Texas Tech University with a bachelor's degree in agricultural economics and earned his law degree from Texas Tech University School of Law. Before serving as chief of staff, Lipps previously worked on Duncan's staff in the Texas State Senate for more than seven years before joining him at the Lubbock law firm of Crenshaw, Dupree & Milam as an associate.

Kristina Butts, TTU System director of strategic initiatives, has been named the new chief of staff for the system.