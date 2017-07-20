Food for Thought Report: 7.20 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Food for Thought Report: 7.20

Food for Thought Report: 7.20

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
 

For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
No Violations
Chick-Fil-A 3615 19th -
Covenant Medical Center 3615 19th -
First Christian Child 2323 Broadway -
Hampton Inn 4003 S. Loop 289 -
HHMA Bahama Bucks Trailer 4013 8th -
Office Grill & Sports Bar (bar) 5004 Frankford -
O'Hara Japanese 5510 4th -
The Range 3201 116th -
Starbuck's Coffee Co. #6775 4402 82nd -
Staybridge Suites Lubbock South 4801 S. Loop 289 -
Sweeties Bake Shop 3412 34th -
United Market Street #502 3405 50th -
Westminster Preschool 3321 33rd -
One Violation
Cattle Baron Restaurant (bar) 8201 Quaker 35
Courtyard by Marriot 4011 S. Loop 289 32
Fairfield Inn & Suites 4007 S. Loop 289 21
Four Corners Mart 8624 W. 19th 32
Mi Kocina 2104 77th 32
Recovery Room 3901 19th 31
Smokehead Shop #4 1902 Ave. Q 22
Two or More Violations
7-Eleven #422 2504 98th 9,42
Jordan's Fruit Stand (mfu) 505 44th 42,45
Stripes #2445 2424 NE Loop 289 9,31
Chick-Fil-A 8225 University 33,39,42
Firehouse Subs #489 2510 Marsha Sharp 22,32,39
Lil Bingham's Smokehouse 1823 Buddy Holly 39,43,45
Arby's #5549 4020 82nd 34,39,42,43
Baymont Inn 3901 19th 22,28,42,43
Cowboy Chicken 4415 S. Loop 289 32,33,42,45
Firehouse Subs 5027 Milwaukee 10,18,32,39
Stripes #2445 2424 NE Loop 289 28,32,34,39
Sunway #1177 1109 University 10,18,37,42
Wedgewood South 9812 Vinton 32,33,39,43
Weinerschnitzel #405 7102 Quaker 32,37,43,45
Domino's Pizza 2510 Marsha Sharp 18,31,32,35,45
Office Grill & Sports Bar 5004 Frankford 9,32,33,39,42
One Guy from Italy 401 University 10,31,35,37,42
Lubbock Breakfast House 3515 50th 10,21,29,32,39,43
O'Hara Japanese 5510 4th 18,31,32,35,36,39
Chuck E. Cheese 5612 W. Loop 289 10,18,21,22,27,32,34,42
Little Panda #5 7412 University 10,18,32,34,35,37,39,42
Texas Steak Express 9810 Indiana 10,32,34,35,37,39,40,41
Cattle Baron Restaurant (restaurant) 8201 Quaker

29,31,32,33,

35,37,39,42,46
Tech Cafe 4006 130th

9,10,22,28,29,35,

37,39,40,42
Lubbock Breakfast House 2422 19th

7,9,18,21,22,32,

37,39,42,43,45
Dragon Buffet 5608 Slide

2,9,10,11,18,21,24,

27,28,29,31,32,34,

35,37,38,39,41,42,

43,44,45

3 Point Violations

 Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
1
 		 Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
2
 		 Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
3
 		 Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
 
4
 		 Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
5
 		 Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
6 Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
7 Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
8 Food Received at Proper Temperature
9 Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
10 Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
11 Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
12 Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
13 Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
14 Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
15 No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
16 Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
17 Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
18 Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
19 Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
20 Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal

Point     Violations

 Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
21 Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
22 Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
23 Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
24 Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
25 Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
26 Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
27 Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
28 Proper Date Marking and Disposition
29 Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
30 Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
31 Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
32 Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
33 Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided

1 Point Violations Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
34 No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
35 Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
36 Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
37 Environmental Contamination
38 Approved Thawing Method
39 Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
40 Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
41 Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
42 Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
43 Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
44 Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
45 Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
46 Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
47 Other Violations


*MFU - Mobile Food Unit

Powered by Frankly