Food for Thought Report: 7.20

|For a complete overview of the Violations see below.
|No Violations
|Chick-Fil-A
|3615 19th
|-
|Covenant Medical Center
|3615 19th
|-
|First Christian Child
|2323 Broadway
|-
|Hampton Inn
|4003 S. Loop 289
|-
|HHMA Bahama Bucks Trailer
|4013 8th
|-
|Office Grill & Sports Bar (bar)
|5004 Frankford
|-
|O'Hara Japanese
|5510 4th
|-
|The Range
|3201 116th
|-
|Starbuck's Coffee Co. #6775
|4402 82nd
|-
|Staybridge Suites Lubbock South
|4801 S. Loop 289
|-
|Sweeties Bake Shop
|3412 34th
|-
|United Market Street #502
|3405 50th
|-
|Westminster Preschool
|3321 33rd
|-
|
One Violation
|Cattle Baron Restaurant (bar)
|8201 Quaker
|35
|Courtyard by Marriot
|4011 S. Loop 289
|32
|Fairfield Inn & Suites
|4007 S. Loop 289
|21
|Four Corners Mart
|8624 W. 19th
|32
|Mi Kocina
|2104 77th
|32
|Recovery Room
|3901 19th
|31
|Smokehead Shop #4
|1902 Ave. Q
|22
|Two or More Violations
|7-Eleven #422
|2504 98th
|9,42
|Jordan's Fruit Stand (mfu)
|505 44th
|42,45
|Stripes #2445
|2424 NE Loop 289
|9,31
|Chick-Fil-A
|8225 University
|33,39,42
|Firehouse Subs #489
|2510 Marsha Sharp
|22,32,39
|Lil Bingham's Smokehouse
|1823 Buddy Holly
|39,43,45
|Arby's #5549
|4020 82nd
|34,39,42,43
|Baymont Inn
|3901 19th
|22,28,42,43
|Cowboy Chicken
|4415 S. Loop 289
|32,33,42,45
|Firehouse Subs
|5027 Milwaukee
|10,18,32,39
|Stripes #2445
|2424 NE Loop 289
|28,32,34,39
|Sunway #1177
|1109 University
|10,18,37,42
|Wedgewood South
|9812 Vinton
|32,33,39,43
|Weinerschnitzel #405
|7102 Quaker
|32,37,43,45
|Domino's Pizza
|2510 Marsha Sharp
|18,31,32,35,45
|Office Grill & Sports Bar
|5004 Frankford
|9,32,33,39,42
|One Guy from Italy
|401 University
|10,31,35,37,42
|Lubbock Breakfast House
|3515 50th
|10,21,29,32,39,43
|O'Hara Japanese
|5510 4th
|18,31,32,35,36,39
|Chuck E. Cheese
|5612 W. Loop 289
|10,18,21,22,27,32,34,42
|Little Panda #5
|7412 University
|10,18,32,34,35,37,39,42
|Texas Steak Express
|9810 Indiana
|10,32,34,35,37,39,40,41
|Cattle Baron Restaurant (restaurant)
|8201 Quaker
|
29,31,32,33,
35,37,39,42,46
|Tech Cafe
|4006 130th
|
9,10,22,28,29,35,
37,39,40,42
|Lubbock Breakfast House
|2422 19th
|
7,9,18,21,22,32,
37,39,42,43,45
|Dragon Buffet
|5608 Slide
|
2,9,10,11,18,21,24,
27,28,29,31,32,34,
35,37,38,39,41,42,
43,44,45
|
3 Point Violations
|Priority Items - Violations require immediate corrective action (not to exceed 3 days)
|1
|Proper Cooling Time & Temperature
|2
|Proper Cold Holding Temperature (41 Degrees/45 Degrees)
|3
|Proper Hot Holding Temperature (135 Degrees Fahrenheit)
|4
|Proper Cooking Time & Temperature
|5
|Proper Reheating Procedures for Hot Holding (165 Degrees Fahrenheit in Two Hours)
|6
|Time as a Public Health Control; procedures & records
|7
|Food and Ice Obtained from Approved Source; Food in Good Condition, Safe, and Unadulterated; Parasite Destruction
|8
|Food Received at Proper Temperature
|9
|Food Separated & Protected; Contamination Prevented During Food Preparation, Storage, Display, and Tasting
|10
|Food Contact Surfaces and Returnables; Cleaned and Sanitized
|11
|Proper Disposition of Returned, Previously Served or Reconditioned
|12
|Management, Food Employees and Conditional Employee's Knowledge Responsibilities, and Reporting
|13
|Proper Use of Restriction and Exclusion; No Discharge from Eyes, Nose, and Mouth
|14
|Hands Cleaned and Properly Washed/Glove Used Properly
|15
|No Bare Hand Contact with Ready to Eat Foods or Approved Alternate Method Properly Followed
|16
|Pasteurized Foods Used; Prohibited Food Not Offered; Pasteurized Eggs Used when Required
|17
|Food Additives; Approved and Properly Stored; Washing Fruits and Vegetables
|18
|Toxic Substances Properly Identified; Stored and Used
|19
|Water from Approved Source; Plumbing Installed; Proper Backflow Device
|20
|Approved Sewage/Wastewater Disposal System; Proper Disposal
|
2 Point Violations
|Priority Foundation Items - Violations Require Corrective Action (within 10 days)
|21
|Person in Charge Present; Demonstration of Knowledge and Perform Duties/Certified Food Manager (CFM)
|22
|Food Handler/No Unauthorized Persons/Personnel
|23
|Hot and Cold Water Available; Adequate Pressure; Safe
|24
|Required Records Available (shellstock tags, parasite destruction); Packaged Food Labeled
|25
|Compliance with Variance, Specialized Process and HACCP
|26
|Posting of Consumer Advisories; Raw or Undercooked Foods (disclosure/reminder/buffet plate); Allergen Labeling
|27
|Proper Cooling Method Used; Equipment Adequate to Maintain Product Temperature
|28
|Proper Date Marking and Disposition
|29
|Thermometers Provided, Accurate, and Calibrated; Chemical/Thermal Test Strips
|30
|Food Establishment Permit (current and valid)
|31
|Adequate Handwashing Facilities; Accessible and Properly Supplied; Used
|32
|Food and Non-Food Contact Surfaces Cleanable, Properly Designed, Constructed and Used
|33
|Warewashing Facilities; Installed, Maintained, Used/Service Sink or Curb Facility Provided
|1 Point Violations
|Core Items - Violations Require Corrective Action Not to Exceed 90 Days or Next Inspection (whichever comes first)
|34
|No Evidence of Insect Contamination, Rodent/Other Animals
|35
|Personal Cleanliness/Eating, Drinking or Tobacco Use
|36
|Wiping Clothes; Properly Used and Stored
|37
|Environmental Contamination
|38
|Approved Thawing Method
|39
|Utensils, Equipment & Linens; Properly Used; Stored; Dried & Handled/In Use Utensils; Properly Used
|40
|Single Service & Single Use Articles; Properly Stored and Used
|41
|Original Container Labeling (Bulk Food)
|42
|Non-Food Contact Surfaces Clean
|43
|Adequate Ventilation and Lighting; Designated Areas Used
|44
|Garbage and Refuse Properly Disposed; Facilities Maintained
|45
|Physical Facilities Installed; Maintained and Clean
|46
|Toilet Facilities; Properly Constructed, Supplied and Clean
|47
|Other Violations
*MFU - Mobile Food Unit
