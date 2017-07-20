Doors locked at Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock, Amarillo

Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Facebook is launching a news subscription product to help publishers make money from the articles people share and read on its platform.
Linkin Park's Chester Bennington has died at the age of 41. The case is being investigated as a suicide.
Earlier this week there were reports of Ruby Tequila's being closed down in Lubbock at both locations. We have checked each day to see if the restaurants were open the following day, as promised by the signage. Since then, the doors have stayed closed.
