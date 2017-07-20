Doors locked at Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock, Amarillo

Earlier this week there were reports of Ruby Tequila's being closed down in Lubbock at both locations. We have checked each day to see if the restaurants were open the following day, as promised by the paper signage on the door. Since then, the doors have stayed closed.

There is new paper signage on the door of the location on University Ave. near Texas Tech saying the restaurant is closed, however, the Ruby Tequila's sign is also no longer on the building.

There are no signs on the doors of the South University Ave. location, but the doors are locked and is not open for business.

On Thursday, the Amarillo locations were reported to be closed with a red tag from Atmos on the doors of the Soncy Road location, and the Georgia Street location was locked and not open for business.

All four locations are owned by the same people. They were recently reported to be purchased by Lubbock-based Fired Up Holding Company Inc., which also has ties to Twisted Spigot, however, sources close to the situation say the deal has not been finalized.

Fired Up Holding Company Inc. was registered Feb. 22 by Richard Foote of Lubbock, according to Texas Registry online records. Records show Foote is the owner of three Twisted Spigot locations, two in Lubbock and another in El Paso.

We're looking into what happened to the locally-owned restaurants.

