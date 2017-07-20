Catfish Fry 'Gone Fishin' Gift Basket Giveaway - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Catfish Fry 'Gone Fishin' Gift Basket Giveaway

By Kembra Gerner, Digital Marketing Manager
Enter here for your chance to win a 'Gone Fishin' gift basket, including 6 tickets to the July 27th catfish fry, from Prosperity Bank!

The gift basket includes:
6 fishin' licenses (tickets to the Catfish Fry)
1 package of live bait (gummy worms)
1 blow-up bobber
1 package of cornmeal
1 package of creole seasoning
2 koozies
1 Boudreaux T-Shirt
1 pen

Click here to enter now.

The winner will be contacted on Tuesday, July 25th. 

