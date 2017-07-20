Catfish Fry 'Gone Fishin' Gift Basket Giveaway

Enter here for your chance to win a 'Gone Fishin' gift basket, including 6 tickets to the July 27th catfish fry, from Prosperity Bank!

The gift basket includes:

6 fishin' licenses (tickets to the Catfish Fry)

1 package of live bait (gummy worms)

1 blow-up bobber

1 package of cornmeal

1 package of creole seasoning

2 koozies

1 Boudreaux T-Shirt

1 pen

Click here to enter now.

The winner will be contacted on Tuesday, July 25th.