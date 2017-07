Mahome Signs with Kansas City (Source: The Kansas City Chiefs)

Rookie quarterback Patrick Mahomes II signed his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.

As is the case for all NFL rookies, it’s a four-year contract with a team option for the fifth year.

Per multiple online reports, Mahomes will get $16.4 million fully guaranteed along with a $10 million signing bonus.

