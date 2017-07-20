The high cost of antivenom at West Texas hospitals

Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Police say no laws were violated by five teens who made a video of a drowning man and posted it to social media.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.
Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze has resigned.
A Lubbock buffet has reopened after it was forced to close its doors following its latest health inspection. And it's not the first time.
A Lubbock buffet has reopened after it was forced to close its doors following its latest health inspection. And it's not the first time.