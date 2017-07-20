Pigskin Preview: Patton Springs Rangers - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Pigskin Preview: Patton Springs Rangers

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Patton Springs Head Coach Travis Jones (Source: KCBD Video) Patton Springs Head Coach Travis Jones (Source: KCBD Video)
AFTON, TX (KCBD) -

The Patton Springs Rangers went 1-6 in a shortened season due to injuries.

They enter 2017 with a new head coach as Travis Jones takes over the pigskin program in Afton.

"We're real excited to get out there. Got a lot of youth coming up that's really going to work hard for us, trying to develop that program out there. Kinda have some change and have a new evolution of the program out there.

Numbers are always a concern at Patton Springs as 7 of the last 9 seasons, the Rangers had to forfeit games. However, Coach Jones looks to change that and build this program.

"I think we're going to have 8 to 10 kids this year. I think we'll be alright on numbers. We have Freshman coming in, 3 or 4 that will help us number wise.  I think that's the first step in establishing this program is making sure they know that every year we're going to go out and finish the season. It puts a lot of faith in the younger guys."

Patton Springs hopes they can be in the mix for a playoff spot, something they haven't obtained since 2006.

"We're excited to compete for it. Jayton has a real strong team. I think there's going to be a three-way shootout for that 2nd playoff spot (with Guthrie and Benjamin) and we're hoping to be in there."

