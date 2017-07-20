Food for Thought: 7/20

A Lubbock buffet has reopened after it was forced to close its doors following its latest health inspection. And it's not the first time.

When a restaurant has a certain number of demerits, health inspectors shut it down for at least 24 hours so they can clean up.

That's what happened this week at Dragon Buffet; it's the second time in less than a year that they were forced to close.

Dragon Buffet at 5608 Slide had 23 violations.

Multiple cold foods were thrown out because they were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.

The cooler and prep table were not keeping foods cold enough.

There was an insect in the flour. The ice scoop handle was touching the ice.Raw chicken and raw fish were stored in the same container. Raw chicken was stored over raw beef.

Containers of raw shrimp were on the floor in the walk-in freezer.

Multiple foods in the cooler were not covered.

Frozen shrimp was thawing in the three-compartment sink without water.

A package of raw craw was thawing in the hand sink. Hand sinks are for hand washing only to prevent cross contamination. There were no paper towels at the hand sink.

The hand sink was not sealed to the wall.

The dish washer was not sanitizing.

Cans were heavily dented. This can lead to botulism.

Hand lotion was on the prep table.

There was no proof of origin for shellfish.

The facility was not using a date marking system.

Flour stored in soy sauce containers.

There were no chemical test strips.

Multiple food containers and utensils were damaged.

There were multiple holes in the ceiling and a gap between the rear doors.

The walls, ceilings and floors were heavily soiled.

Floor coverings, tiles and wall areas were damaged.

Vents were dirty and lights did not have covers.

Employees drinks were throughout the kitchen.

Waste liquid was stored in the back of the restaurant.

The inspector notes, due to the number and the nature of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.

The restaurant was closed for 24 hours while they cleaned up and corrected all their violations. Health inspectors re-inspected the restaurant and gave owners the go-ahead to reopen.

Now to the good news.

Here's a look at this week's top performers:

Chick-fil-A at 3615 19th

The Range at 3201 116th

Starbucks at 4402 82nd

Sweeties Bake Shoppe at 3412 34th

RELATED LINK: Full report for 7/20

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.