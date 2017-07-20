Kingsbury visits ESPN Campus for annual Car Wash

Texas Tech Head Football Coach Kliff Kingsbury made his rounds on the ESPN campus on Thursday.

This is Kingsbury’s annual trip to Bristol, for the ESPN Car Wash.

Kliff was featured on multiple ESPN Shows: SportsCenter, Ryen Russillo Show, Sunday NFL Countdown, Highly Questionable, and many others.

Kliff was asked many questions throughout the day, but the one on everyone's mind was asked on the Ryen Russillo show. They asked why the defense continues to struggle every season.

"I think that is a great question, I think - continuity - same answer. We haven’t had a defensive coordinator there for three years, in a long time. This will be the first time we have had one," Kingsbury said. "I think the last one, Ruffin McNeill, when Texas Tech was (11-2). They had Ruffin McNeill and he had been there for a number of years, and they had continuity. That’s what we have been struggling with, and that’s what we are trying to get done."

