Pigskin Preview: Guthrie Jaguars

Coming off a 7-5 playoff season, the Guthrie Jaguars are hungry to make a run in 2017.

Head Coach Danny Sloan likes what he is seeing from his players.

"We have some kids excited about the season coming up. We have some good players coming back and we hope to have a good year."

Coach Sloan enters his 9th season coaching the Jags and he loves Guthrie and especially playing at home at Jack Huey Field.

"The folks that take care of the field take a lot of pride in it. The concession stand is the only place to eat in the County. The stands are packed. The guys are leaning on the rail over there. It's a super place to be."

Guthrie will look to repeat as Champs in District 8 of 1A Division 2 .

"Benjamin has a lot of good kids coming back. Patton Springs will have a team this year and Jayton will be real tough."

Guthrie opens the season facing Nazareth 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 in Jayton at the Gridiron Classic.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.