Frustrated resident starts online petition against LP&L

Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to appear July 26 before the Senate Judiciary Committee along with former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, according to a witness list released by the panel Wednesday.
Republican senators are hunkering down for a last-ditch attempt to prevent their own divisions from pushing their health care bill to oblivion.
Two Trump advisers acknowledged that the president's public comments largely reflected what they have heard him say about Sessions privately.
A frustrated Lubbock resident has started a petition against Lubbock Power and Light, claiming that the increase in rates is causing him to struggle to make ends meet.
Football coach Hugh Freeze would have been released under a moral conduct clause in his contract if he had not resigned, Ole Miss officials said.
