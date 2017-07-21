Crews respond to fire at mobile home in southeast Lubbock

The Slaton Fire Department has confirmed to KCBD they responded to a mobile home fire in southeast Lubbock County around 1:30 Friday morning.

Buffalo Springs and Woodrow also responded to the scene.

The Lubbock County Sheriff's Office says they will provide more information as soon as the Fire Marshal investigates the fire.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update it as more information becomes available.

