Seminole man arrested after police pursuit reaches 100 mph

A police pursuit in Seminole ended in a cotton field early Friday morning after the vehicle stalled.

Around 3 a.m., a Seminole Police Officer tried to pull over a white 2003 Mitsubishi Montero for a traffic violation in the 100 block of SW D Street.

Officers say the driver refused to stop and drove southwest, south of Seminole. At one point, the chase reached speeds of 100 mph. The driver then drove into a cotton field 12 miles south of Seminole and his vehicle stalled.

The driver, 35-year-old Johan Klassen was taken into custody and is facing charges of evading in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, and traffic violations.

Klassen was found to have a local warrant and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.

