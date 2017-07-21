Woman charged with intoxication assault after 2 kids ejected in crash near Plainview

A 46-year-old woman from California has been arrested and faces charges of intoxication assault after a rollover ejected an 11-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl from an SUV just before 8 p.m.

The crash happened on I-27, two miles north of Plainview.

Officials with the Department of Public Safety say a Kimberly Cole was driving a Chevy Suburban southbound on I-27 when she lost control of the vehicle and it rolled.

The two girls were taken to University Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Two boys, 7 and 11, were taken to Covenant in Plainview where they were treated and released.

Cole was taken to the Hale County Jail.

The crash is ongoing and officials are waiting for toxicology results, which could take several weeks.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.