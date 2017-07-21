Free vaccinations available for children at summer festival

The City of Lubbock Health Department is teaming up with area agencies to host a summer health festival.

The event kicks off Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. at the Maggie Trejo Supercenter located at 3200 Amherst St.

In addition to the fun indoor and outdoor activities that will be available, the health department will also offer free vaccinations to eligible children.

Please bring a current copy of your child's shot records with you.

The following children are eligible for free vaccinations at the event:

• Children without insurance (age 2 months – 18 years)

• Medicaid enrolled children (age 2 months – 18 years)

• Recent high school graduates without insurance who need vaccine for college or vocational school

If your child's vaccines are up to date, stop by and speak with staff ti find out what your child may need.

For more information, call the City of Lubbock Health Department at 806-775-2933.

