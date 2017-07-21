Mandela Washington Fellowship to visit Meals on Wheels, make deliveries

Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
Twenty five Mandela Washington Fellows will be visiting Meals on Wheels Lubbock and both share information and deliver meals.
Sean Spicer resigned on Friday. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was promoted to White House press secretary.
(RNN) - A vulnerability in the previous Apple iOS operating system allows hackers to take advantage of the iPhone Wi-Fi chip, according to BuzzFeed.
The City of Lubbock Health Department is teaming up with area agencies to host a summer health festival.
