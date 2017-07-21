Mandela Washington Fellowship to visit Meals on Wheels, make deliveries

Twenty five Mandela Washington Fellows will be visiting Meals on Wheels Lubbock to share information and deliver meals.

The leaders are a group of people involved in a leadership program coordinated through Texas Tech, all of whom come from 16 countries in the Sub-Saharan region of Africa, according to a news release from Meals on Wheels.

The fellows will be making deliveries on Friday and Wednesday.

