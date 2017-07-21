Spotlight on Ag: Bayer Museum of Agriculture

The Bayer Museum of Agriculture spotlights the rich history of ag and its influence in our local economy.

Located in scenic Mackenzie Park, you’ll find farm artifacts, a cotton stripper simulator, irrigation exhibits, and historic farm buildings. History literally comes to life, as you hear from animatronic Cyrus McCormick and a host of holograms.



We’re even working towards a children’s wing with hands-on exhibits aimed at 4th grade and below - teaching them where their food and fiber comes from.



For more info, visit our website at www.agriculturehistory.org.

For KCBD Spotlight on Agriculture and Bayer Museum of Agricultue, I'm Lacee Hoelting.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.