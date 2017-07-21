Seminole man enters guilty plea in Pronghorn poaching case

The city of Olton has announced Keeley Adams will replace Marvin Tillman as city administrator.
The city of Olton has announced Keeley Adams will replace Marvin Tillman as city administrator.
Automation and offshoring threaten Americans jobs, and low-skill workers are especially vulnerable.
Automation and offshoring threaten Americans jobs, and low-skill workers are especially vulnerable.
The City of Lubbock Health Department is teaming up with area agencies to host a summer health festival.
The City of Lubbock Health Department is teaming up with area agencies to host a summer health festival.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 has been able to confirm Rib Crib will be closing on Sunday.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 has been able to confirm Rib Crib will be closing on Sunday.
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.
Barring any last-minute snafus, O.J. Simpson will walk out of prison a free man in about three months.