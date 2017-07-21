Seminole man enters guilty plea in Pronghorn poaching case

Isaak Harms, a man from Seminole, entered a guilty plea Monday for having shot, killed and failed to retrieve a pronghorn in May of 2016.

The man has also entered into a plea agreement, in which he is guilty of two Class A misdemeanors for killing an animal at night, and failing to retrieve the pronghorn. Originally Harms was to be charged with two Class C misdemeanors, however, those were dropped in the agreement.

With the Class A misdemeanors, Harms has been ordered to pay $1,000 in fines and more than $200 in court costs. He will also be in the Yoakum County Jail and having his hunting license privileges revoked for about three years.

Harms has also been ordered to pay over $700 in restitution for the State of Texas' loss of a pronghorn.

