Police called on Ruby Tequila's employees asking for paychecks

Employees of Ruby Tequila's in Lubbock are saying they have not been paid for the past three weeks. A group of employees gathered at Fired Up Holdings, Inc. on Friday afternoon to collect their paychecks.

The group was met by a few officers with the Lubbock Police Department. There is no word at this time if anyone received a paycheck.

Ruby Tequila's has not been open for business this week at all four locations in Lubbock and Amarillo.

All four locations are owned by the same people. They were recently reported to be purchased by Lubbock-based Fired Up Holding Company Inc., which also has ties to Twisted Spigot. However, sources close to the situation say the deal to buy Ruby Tequila's has not been finalized.

Fired Up Holding Company Inc. was registered Feb. 22 by Richard Foote of Lubbock, according to Texas Registry online records. Records show Foote is the owner of three Twisted Spigot locations, two in Lubbock and another in El Paso.

