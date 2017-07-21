Rib Crib to close Sunday

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has been able to confirm Rib Crib will be closing on Sunday.

There was no reason given as to the closing, but officials with the restaurant, located at 8211 Slide Rd., were able to confirm the closure. Recently, the restaurant chain has started closing locations it has around the country.

The restaurant specializes in barbecue.

