Pigskin Preview: Southland Eagles

The Valley Patriots have a new Boy's Basketball Coach as former Estacado Matador Barry Johnson is excited to take over the program,
The Southland Eagles will take football flight in 2017 with a new head coach as Isiah Archer takes over the pigskin program.
Football coach Hugh Freeze would have been released under a moral conduct clause in his contract if he had not resigned, Ole Miss officials said.
Coming off a 7-5 playoff season, the Guthrie Jaguars are hungry to make a run in 2017.
