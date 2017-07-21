Pigskin Preview: Southland Eagles

The Southland Eagles will take football flight in 2017 with a new head coach as Isiah Archer takes over the pigskin program.

“We’re excited to get there to Southland and get things started. We have a young group of kids coming up with 2 seniors and a lot of freshman," Archer said. "We are ready to get the tradition started.”

Archer was the head coach at Rule last year. He’s also coached at Grandfalls, Loop and his alma mater Motley County.

In 2007, Archer was the Six-Man Division 2 Player of the year guiding Motley County to the State Championship. He wants to make new memories in Southland.

“I’m not sure if they know my history or not. I let that be the past," he said. "We want to be better tomorrow than we are today. We have an opportunity to grow.”

Southland is in District with Motley County so Archer will face his former school this year. Petersburg and Wilson are also on the District schedule.

