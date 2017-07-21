Keeley Adams named new Olton city administrator

The city of Olton has announced Keeley Adams will replace Marvin Tillman as city administrator.

The announcement was made after a special, closed, city council session on Friday, according to the Olton Enterprise. Adams will serve a two-year term with a salary of $60,000 a year, plus benefits.

The starting date for Adams will be Monday. Before this Adams was the Public Works Director for the city, according to The Plainview Daily Herald.

He replaces Tillman as city administrator after he was fired on July 12 following grand jury indictments of impersonating an officer and two counts of theft of property.

During Friday's session the council was also to discuss the possible hiring of Reginald Holmes Jr. as Olton police chief, however, no action was taken on his hiring.

