Barry Johnson named new Boy's Basketball Coach at Valley

The Valley Patriots have a new Boy's Basketball Coach as former Estacado Matador Barry Johnson is excited to take over the program,

“I like what they have going on. It’s real family oriented and a close, little small town," Johnson said. "Everyone is for each other so I was excited about that. I know they have a winning program. I’m used to winning at Estacado.”

Johnson helped the Matadors win the 3A Basketball State Title in 2010. He played College Ball at Clarendon. West Texas A&M and Wayland Baptist. Johnson also played overseas professional basketball in Germany and Mexico.

Valley Athletic Director Brandon Smith said he knew Johnson was the man to hire after interviewing him.

“Man, he is a professional," Smith said. "We just fell in love with him during the interview. He’s a go-getter.”

Johnson takes over for Shawn Harrison who left after seven seasons to be the new boy's basketball coach at O’Donnell.

You can watch my Facebook live interview with Barry Johnson here:

