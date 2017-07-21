Clovis police searching for burglary suspect, one man in Lubbock hospital

Police in Clovis, NM are searching for Skylar Romero, and have arrested Rodrick Cordova, for unlawfully entering a house.

Authorities were dispatched to the home in Clovis, located in the 2500 block of North Ross Streett, after a burglary was reported there, according to a news release from the Clovis Police Department. The owner of the home went into the house and found one of the men who was burglarizing the home, while his wife and child stayed in the car and called police.

When police came into the home, they found the homeowner and Cordova, who had a bullet wound. From there Cordova was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center in Clovis and later taken to a hospital in Lubbock where he remains in critical condition.

Through an initial investigation authorities found a duffel bag with a rifle and ammunition, jewelry and other valuables along with another firearm that was found outside of the home.

A warrant has been issued for Romero for aggravated burglary, larceny of a firearm and tampering with evidence and he still remains at large. A warrant has also been issued for Cordova, for aggravated assault, aggravated burglary and larceny of a firearm.

