Couple planned rehearsal dinner for Ruby Tequila's and had to change plans one week out

With the news of closed doors at Ruby Tequila’s we’ve been hearing from many employees who are wondering when they’ll get paid and what to do next.

But we also heard from a local bride to be, who says this caused a hiccup in her wedding planning.

One week from tonight, Amanda Sparks and her fiancé were set to celebrate with friends and family at their wedding rehearsal dinner, which was booked for the south location of Ruby Tequila’s.

But, that will not happen anymore.

“I thought you know, nothing is going to go wrong. But I hear that’s not the case, and so we figured that out really quickly yesterday,” Sparks said.

Just one week away from her big day, Sparks thought those stresses that come with planning a wedding were long gone.

Plans were set in stone, including the rehearsal dinner for her and her fiancé, Mason Coburn.

The dinner was supposed to be July 28, next Friday at the South location of Ruby Tequila’s.

“We booked the rehearsal dinner about a month ago. We decided Ruby Tequila’s would be good because they had that private room which would be perfect for a group,” Sparks said.

Invitations were sent out, with the date, time and location.

But now, with a week to spare, those plans have to change.

“Yesterday at about 5 p.m. I got a text from my fiancé of the screen shot from KCBD saying that Ruby Tequila’s doors were closed," she said. "So then about ten minutes later he’s like, ‘I’m on it.’”

The couple has yet to hear anything from Ruby Tequila's.

The good news is, they found a new restaurant that Sparks says luckily accepted their large party on short notice.

The future Coburns plan to have a great celebration, despite the kink in the plan.

“It just didn’t give us a lot of notice. What we would have preferred probably is if they hadn’t let us book it. If they knew the state they were in it probably wasn’t a good idea to take that booking,” Sparks said.

We also obtained a copy of a lawsuit that was filed last Friday against Kevin Richard Foote and Fired Up Holding doing business as Twisted Spigot.

A local contractor, Roman Rivera, with The Carpenters Hand filed the lawsuit claiming Foote and Fired Up owe him more than $100,000 for the construction of the Twisted Spigot location near 82nd and University as well as one in El Paso.

Rivera claims he has demanded the money, with no answer.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.