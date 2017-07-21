Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors

The Motley County Matadors went 8-3 last season and they bring back an experienced group in 2017. Head Coach Mike Bigham says his team will be a lot older this season.
The Valley Patriots have a new Boy's Basketball Coach as former Estacado Matador Barry Johnson is excited to take over the program,
The Southland Eagles will take football flight in 2017 with a new head coach as Isiah Archer takes over the pigskin program.
Football coach Hugh Freeze would have been released under a moral conduct clause in his contract if he had not resigned, Ole Miss officials said.
