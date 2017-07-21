Pigskin Preview: Motley County Matadors

The Motley County Matadors went 8-3 last season and they bring back an experienced group in 2017. Head Coach Mike Bigham says his team will be a lot older this season.

“We are looking forward to having a great group out. We’re always excited for all of kids that come out," Bigham said. "They want to support their town, community and school. They want to represent Motley County well.”

Early games with Crowell, Spur and White Deer will prepare the Matadors for District 4 of Class 1A Division 2.

“With Petersburg being the powerhouse in the District. Southland is going to end up a lot better with Coach Archer, one of my ex -players who coached with me two years. Wilson, it’s just a tough District,” Bigham said.

