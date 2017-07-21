Rain Chances on the increase

The first half of the weekend will be a lot like Friday with highs from the 90s to low 100's across the region. The hottest temps will occur in the northeastern South Plains and along the caprock south to Snyder.

Communities in that region will experience highs on Saturday near or above 100 degrees for the third day in a row. The rest of the South Plains will be between 90-96 degrees, including Lubbock, for afternoon highs on Saturday.

Some shower potential returns to the west and southwest areas Saturday evening, but only a slight chance for that to affect Lubbock or areas to the east.

Sunday will bring a better chance for scattered showers and storms as a weak cold front moves into the area, along with an increase of moisture.

That means that heavier storms may produce rainfall amounts in excess of one inch and lead to flooding.

Thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through Monday with the heavy rain threat and a drop in temperatures across the south plains. Daytime temps will stay in the low 90s Sunday and may even remain in the upper 80s for a few areas on Monday.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.