Cattle Baron's Ball set for Saturday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Cattle Baron's Ball set for Saturday

By Michael Cantu, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 2017 Cattle Baron's Ball) (Source: 2017 Cattle Baron's Ball)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

This year the American Cancer Society of Lubbock will host its 35th Cattle Baron's Ball, a fundraiser in which all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

The ball will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at V8 Ranch.the  There are still a limited number of tickets available, those interested can buy them at www.lubbockcattlebaronsball.org. 

The headliner for the event is Restless Heart.

Most of the money goes towards cancer research and over the past 30 years this particular ball has been in existence, the organization has been able to raise more than $5 million.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Spicer out, Sanders and Scaramucci rise in Trump shake-up

    Spicer out, Sanders and Scaramucci rise in Trump shake-up

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:20 AM EDT2017-07-22 07:20:28 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:04 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:04:21 GMT

    As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.

    As Sean Spicer prepares to leave White House, Sarah Huckabee Sanders to take over as press secretary and Anthony Scaramucci as head of the presidential communications team.

  • Trump: USS Ford is '100,000-ton message to the world'

    Trump: USS Ford is '100,000-ton message to the world'

    Saturday, July 22 2017 3:30 AM EDT2017-07-22 07:30:57 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:03 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:03:59 GMT

    President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.

    President Donald Trump will help commission the USS Gerald R. Ford, a $12.9 billion warship.

  • Next Minneapolis police chief tasked with changing culture

    Next Minneapolis police chief tasked with changing culture

    Saturday, July 22 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-07-22 05:49:17 GMT
    Saturday, July 22 2017 5:01 PM EDT2017-07-22 21:01:18 GMT

    Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.

    Minneapolis police chief says she wants to let 'fresh set of leadership eyes' be in charge of department, resigns amid criticism over shooting of Australian woman who had called 911.

    •   
Powered by Frankly