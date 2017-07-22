Cattle Baron's Ball set for Saturday

This year the American Cancer Society of Lubbock will host its 35th Cattle Baron's Ball, a fundraiser in which all proceeds go to the American Cancer Society.

The ball will be hosted from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. at V8 Ranch.the There are still a limited number of tickets available, those interested can buy them at www.lubbockcattlebaronsball.org.

The headliner for the event is Restless Heart.

Most of the money goes towards cancer research and over the past 30 years this particular ball has been in existence, the organization has been able to raise more than $5 million.

